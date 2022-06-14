AIADMK district secy meet demands single party leadership

CHENNAI: The demand for single leadership in the Opposition AIADMK came to stage again in the party's district secretaries meeting held here on Tuesday.

The meeting, which was chaired by the dual leadership comprising party coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami, was organised ahead of AIADMK's general council and executive meeting to be held on June 23.

When the meeting was underway, a section of party cadres, who were waiting outside the AIADMK headquarters, started shouting slogans demanding single leadership to lead the party in the future.

Party sources also said that during the meeting the members were asked to ensure that the supporters of VK Sasikala do not participate in the general council gathering.

Soon after the meeting, AIADMK senior leader and former state fisheries minister D Jayakumar said many members have opined that the party should be run under a single leadership. "During the meeting, there was a demand for single leadership to strengthen the party,” he added.

However, Jayakumar said that a final decision will be taken in this regard by the party's high command shortly.

To a question on whether the meeting has discussed anything about ousted leader Sasikala, the former AIADMK minister said since she was not a member of the party and there was no discussion about her in the meeting. "It was also a waste of time discussing about her,” he said.

The demand for bringing AIADMK under a single leadership comes barely about 6 months after the opposition party altered its bye-laws to strengthen rules to continue the present dual leadership system.