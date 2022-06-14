2 accused held for killing just married inter-caste couple in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Two persons were arrested in connection with the murder of just married inter-caste couple in Thanjavur on Tuesday. The accused Sakthivel, brother of the slain bride and his relative Ranjith who were absconding soon after the murder on Monday evening, were secured by the police late on Monday and they were produced before the Thiruvidaimaruthur court on Tuesday. Magistrate Sivapalani ordered for judicial custody for the duo till June 28. Subsequently, they were brought to Tiruchy Central Prison. Meanwhile, members from various political parties, including CPM and VCK and outfits staged a protest in front of the Kumbakonam GH where the bodies couple were kept.