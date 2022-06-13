V’nagar Collector assure to help nursing students continue studies

MADURAI: Scores of students from a private college of nursing and hotel management, Aruppukottai thronged the Virudhunagar Collectorate on Monday seeking the intervention of authorities to ensure continuation of their studies. Chairman of the college, Dhaswin John Grace (40) was recently arrested on charges of sexual harassment of a student. The students ultimately made up their mind not to continue education in the tainted institution and with this demand they met Collector J Meghanatha Reddy. They expressed their idea to continue their studies in some other institution. The students also sought course completion certificates and also original certificates submitted during admission. The Collector said, all necessary arrangements would be made to continue their studies. Over hundred students met the Collector.