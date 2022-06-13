Under trial dies in Nagai GH, SP refutes custodial death charges

TIRUCHY: An under trial who was admitted in Nagapattinam GH after he developed fits in the prison, died on Monday and an inquiry by a magistrate was held.

J Sivasubramanian (44), working in a cycle stand owned by RK Raj at Kothamangalam in Nagapattinam was also involved as a collection agent for Raj who is into money lending business. Sivasubramanian was a habitual drunkard and an epilepsy patient. On June 6, he along with cycle stand owner Raj and his son Ganesh went to collect money from one Vidya at Alangudi in Nagapattinam. An altercation erupted there between Vidya and her son Venkatesan and the trio assaulted both Vidya and her son Venkatesan.

Subsequently, Vidya lodged a complaint with Thittacherry police who registered a case and were searching for Sivasubramanian, Raj and Ganesh.

Meanwhile, both Raj and Ganesh obtained anticipatory bail and the police arrested Sivasubramanian on June 9 and lodged him in Nagapattinam sub-jail.

On June 10, Sivasubramanian reportedly told the jail officials that he developed some complications and wanted to be treated for it and so he was taken to the Nagapattinam GH where he was undergoing treatment.

However, on Monday, Sivasubramanian died in the GH and subsequently, a magistrate visited the hospital and conducted an inquiry. Meanwhile, refuting claims on social media raising doubts about his demise as suspected custodial death, Superintendent of police G Jawahar told the reporters that Sivasubramanian was a habitual drinker in addition have epilepsy complications. He said that the CCTV footage from the Thittacherry police stations have been studied and Sivasubramanian was treated humanely and went to the jail by walking. Earlier, he was given a seating facility in the police station.

He further said that based on the report by the Magistrate who conducted the inquiry; the police have decided to move on to the next course of action.