Stalin launches Ennum Ezhuthum scheme, vows to fill learning gap

Speaking about the approach, Teaching at the Right Level (TARL), he said, "It is noted that children have not attained knowledge or skill as per their passed-out class. For instance, a class 3 student is not fully equipped with class II syllabus, which results due to a learning gap.”

For Ennum Ezhuthum, a high-level committee with education officials and educators has been formed. About 92,000 primary school teachers have been trained for this particular scheme.

The officials of the education department said that Tamil Nadu for the first time has developed a level-based-workbook under the title Arumbu- Mottu-Malar (aestivation, budding and flowering) for students to get a well-rounded knowledge, even from passed-out classes.

“Additionally, a teacher's manual with clear and detailed explanations for teaching Tamil, English and Mathematics has been developed to help guide children in doing textbook activities, ”stated the press note.

To make learning enjoyable, Ennum Ezhuthum programme will comprise of songs, storytelling, creatives filled with games, puppetry, puzzles, arts and crafts.

Commenting about the Reading Marathon held between June 1 and 12, he said that about 14 lakh students participated in the marathon.

Stalin, after launching the scheme, inspected a government Adi Dravidar Welfare Boys’ Higher Secondary School in Tiruvallur. He urged the school staff to maintain cleanliness in the campus and requested local body officials to inspect schools in the respective limits.