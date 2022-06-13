SC’s 11 commandments in dealing with pre-trial accused are for all

Incidents of custodial deaths and torture have popped up now and then even as the cases related to them get dragged in our courtrooms as the government itself plays a role in protecting the accused officers. Aren’t individuals accused of or convicted of crimes not entitled to a fair trial, and safety in police custody? When the law-enforcing authorities fail miserably in discharging their Constitutional obligation, can’t we expect the judiciary to intervene? When the executive tries to protect the accused, what should a common man do to argue his case?

Jai Bhim cinema explains everything. The case covered by that movie took place in 1993. Thereafter, the Supreme Court laid down guidelines for dealing with pre-trial accused. They are known as the 11 commandments. Violation can invite action against not only police, but also judicial officers who do not follow it. In my complaint against the Sathankulam magistrate, no action was taken. However, after the death of the father and son, the matter was entrusted to CBI and the trial goes on in Madurai. A verdict may come before the year-end. Only public vigil can stop such tortures.