Schools to reopen for classes 1-10 today; board exam dates announced

CHENNAI: After a month-long summer vacation, schools for students of classes 1 to 10 in Tamil Nadu are reopening today. The final exams for students of classes 1 to 9 ended on May 13.

Meanwhile, the State government on June 6th announced that all students from LKG to class 9 will be promoted, barring students who were long absent.

Additionally, on the reopening day, Chief Minister MK Stalin along with school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi will be launching Ennum Ezhuthum scheme, which aims at bridging the learning gap among students of classes 1 to 3 across the State.

Besides this, the State government has announced a slew of programs and schemes for the academic year 2022-23, solely with the motive to improve the quality of education in Tamil Nadu.

CM in May, in the wake of completing one year of DMK government, announced a series of schemes including a free breakfast scheme for primary school children and a nutrition scheme for malnourished children in the State. According to department sources, both the schemes will be introduced in the 2022-23 academic year in a phased manner.

Subsequently, the education department focusing on the quality of education, student welfare and a holistic learning environment, announced a slew of initiatives for the new academic year.

In the new initiative, a monthly parent-teacher-student meeting in collaboration with the School Management Committee (SMC) will be held. Besides this, students will be trained in cyber security and ethical hacking and through this, a state-level hackathon tournament will be held annually. Further on, the curriculum besides education will concentrate on art and festivals.

At the beginning of the 2022-23 academic year, students in government and government-aided schools will be given mental health awareness and awareness on prevention of violence against children and prevention of drug addiction. The education department has also planned for psychiatric counselling for students in need, stated the official press note.

Meanwhile, schools for classes 11 and 12 will reopen on June 27 and June 20 respectively. The minister also said that the board exams for Class 10 will be held from April 3, 2023. Likewise, for Class 11 students, the exams have been scheduled from March 14. For Class 12, the final exams will be held from March 13, 2023.