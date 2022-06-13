L&O bad says EPS; will release graft list, warns Annamalai

COIMBATORE: AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday said law and order gets deteriorated, whenever DMK is in power in state.

Addressing cadre after hoisting the party flag at a newly erected 50 feet high flag mast in Panamarathupatti in Salem, Palaniswami said law and order has completely deteriorated in the state. “Even police are attacked and women are unsafe. Whenever, DMK comes to power, lawlessness prevails. The people have lost their peace as murders and burglaries have become a daily affair,” he said.

“Already, people were burdened with a property tax hike. The DMK betrayed people after promising Rs 1,000 monthly assistance to women and stopped giving free laptops to students. MK Stalin has only been earning the anger of people,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Annamalai said that the corruption list against DMK Ministers will be released by the party every month. “Is DMK into scientific corruption? Not so, they (DMK) are doing corruption openly,” he told reporters.

Seeking an explanation from Chief Minister MK Stalin, who holds the Home portfolio on police custodial deaths, the BJP leader said, so far seven persons have died in custody. “The DMK then politicised the Sathankulam issue. What has the government done to free the burden of police and prevent interference of the ruling party in the department affairs? The police department has become a toothless snake,” he said.

Claiming that the BJP functions independently with a different view on all issues, Annamalai said the BJP has no intention to compete with AIADMK to become an opposition party.

To a query on Sasikala joining BJP, Annamalai said the BJP will never act on such issues in a way that hurts the alliance AIADMK party.