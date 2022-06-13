Lender can file suit to recover money owed via promissory note

I had accepted three cheques as security from a distant relative to whom I loaned a few lakhs. Though he used the money to expand his trade, after his business thrived, he was behaving in a very unfriendly manner. Though I asked him to return the money, he is pretending to be bankrupt and citing our agreement (inked on a stamp paper) stating that the amount will be refunded by 2023. Since he is not giving any interest or profit share from his business, don’t I have the right to get my money back for genuine reasons? What can I do in this context?

— Muthuselvam, Porur, Chennai

You can file a civil suit against your friend for recovering the money he owes you by the way of issuing cheques as security.