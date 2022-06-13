Gang loots 40 svrgns, Rs 50L cash at knifepoint

COIMBATORE: A four-member gang looted 40 sovereigns of gold jewels and Rs 50 lakh in cash after tying a couple and locking their daughter inside a room in Tirupur on Sunday.

Police said Sangameshwaran (60), a finance firm owner, his wife Rajeshwari (57) and their daughter Shivani (27), a IT professional were at home around evening, when the incident happened.

The four men, wearing masks and wielding knives, barged into the house and tied the elderly couple. They locked Shivani inside a room and threatened Sangameshwaran by placing a knife on his neck.

In his complaint, Sangameshwaran claimed that the accused took away Rs 50 lakh in cash and 40 sovereigns of gold jewels from the house. On receiving information, a team led by Tirupur City Police Commissioner AG Babu held inquiries.

Three special teams have been formed to nab the culprits. As Sangameshwaran was into finance, the police are scrutinising his list of clients to zero down the culprits.