Forest dept asks motorists not to stop in Satyamangalam forest area

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu forest department has advised motorists taking the Coimbatore-Bengaluru National Highway 948 not to halt their vehicles on the Dhimbam-Hasanur route of Satyamangalam Tiger Reserve. The forest department has taken this initiative as wild animals frequently cross the stretch at many points and to prevent human-animal conflict motorists have been asked not to halt their vehicles on this stretch.

The motorists have also been directed to move at a speed of only 30km/hour on the stretch and not to make a noise which may disturb animals.

The department asked the tourists not to try and take selfies with wild animals and not to stop the vehicles. They have been told not to throw any plastic waste into the forest area.

According to the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and the Tamil Nadu Forest Act, 1882 motorists should not feed wild animals, litter, or smoke in the forest areas and should not trespass into forest reserves.

The Hasanur forest range office organised an awareness programme in which pamphlets were distributed to motorists travelling through this stretch. A motorcycle rally was also conducted to create awareness from Karappalam check post to Dhimbam.