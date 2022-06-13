Covid surge in TN: 255 more cases today

CHENNAI: The number of new cases increased further in Tamil Nadu to 255 cases, including a case each from USA and UAE. And one imported positive case from Kerala, taking the total number to 34,57,637 on Monday.

Chennai continues to report the highest Covid cases with 127 cases, followed by Chengalpattu 44 cases, Tiruvallur 16 cases, Kancheepuram 15, Coimbatore 14 cases.

Several districts of Tamil Nadu recorded single digit cases - Tirunelveli 6 cases, Thoothukudi and Tiruchy had 5 cases each; Four cases each in Ranipet, Madurai, Kanniyakumari ; Salem 2 cases, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Nagapattinam, Tenkasi, Tiruvarur, Tirupur, and Vellore had one case each.

After 14,065 samples tested across the State, the test positivity rate (TPR) increased to 1.7 per cent.

Of which Chengalpattu with 4.5 per cent, Chennai 4.1 per cent, Coimbatore 3.5 per cent, Sivaganga, Kanniyakumari 1.7 per cent each, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Tirunelveli had 1.6 per cent of TPR.

No death cases have been reported in the State.

At least 134 patients were discharged from various hospitals across the state on Monday, taking the tally to 34,18,159 so far.