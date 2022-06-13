Collector pulls up Thorapadi school staff

VELLORE: Staff of the Government Higher Secondary School at Thorapadi were taken aback on Monday when Vellore Collector Kumaravel Pandian, who arrived there to inspect the classes and hand over free text and notebooks to students, warned them of action if they did not improve their school campus.

The Collector’s ire was due to the campus not being given a fresh coat of paint and the campus being ill maintained. He called on those present to ensure that all faults were rectified, as this was the work of the teachers and the Parents Teachers Association.

He said teachers would be shifted if no improvement was seen when he visited the school after a fortnight. He also ordered that the national anthem and the invocation to the Tamil goddess should be sung in all government schools in the district and added that the district CEO would issue the necessary orders in this regard. CEO G Munusamy was also present during the inspection.