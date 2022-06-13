Chennai cop, wanted in murder case, surrenders in Tirunelveli court

CHENNAI: Nearly two weeks after allegedly murdering a car driver in Chennai and burning the chopped body parts in Padalam in Chengalpattu, police constable Senthil Kumar, attached to Sembium police station and his associate Issac, surrendered before a court in Tirunelveli on Monday.

The Padalam police is planning to take the accused policeman into custody for enquiry.

Senthil Kumar, who was transferred from the Koyambedu police station recently to the Sembium police station, often picked an argument with his neighbour Ravi, (26) - the victim - under the influence of alcohol. On the night of the murder, Senthil Kumar after his girlfriend Kavitha complained to her live-in partner about the petty quarrel, the policeman along with his associates picked up the Ravi, assaulted him. The assault led to murder.

On June 1, only after Aishwarya from K K Nagar lodged a complaint that her husband Ravi, (26), was missing from the house, police came to know about the incident. She had mentioned that police constable Senthil Kumar along with four others had taken him forcibly from the house.

After killing Ravi, his body was cut into pieces, taken to Padalam where the suspects disposed of it by burning the pieces in different locations. Since last week after Senthil Kumar’s girlfriend Kavitha confessed to the police about the killing of Ravi by the policeman, Chengalpattu police have been looking for the cop.