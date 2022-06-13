50 docs attend Naruvi’s workshop

VELLORE: More than 50 doctors, including anesthesiologists, pain medicine specialists and orthopaedicians participated in the one-day workshop on “intervention for musculoskeletal pain,” organised by the pain medicine department at Naruvi Hospital on Sunday.

The conference was inaugurated by hospital chairman GV Sampath while Dr Madhan Pandian, an expert in pain medicine treatment from the Puducherry based Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute was the chief guest.

Participants exchanged views and ideas on various topics, including procedures adopted to relieve pain in the elbows, wrist, ankle and shoulder.

Hospital anesthesiology department head Dr Saravanan welcomed the gathering and ED Paul Henry along with hospital COO Manimaran and GM Nitin Sampath participated.