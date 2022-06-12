Usurer from Madurai arrested for abusing woman over borrowed money

MADURAI: Arumugam from Kakkan Street of Kamarajapuram in Madurai city has been arrested on Sunday in a case against kandhuvatti (usury).

The moneylender along with his wife shouted at Selvi, wife of Muthuramalingam, in abusive words demanding Selvi, who’s residing at the same locality, to pay back the money borrowed from him. Investigations by Keerathurai police revealed that Arumugam and his wife lent a sum of Rs 1.85 lakh at high interest to Selvi, who failed to pay interest of Rs10,000 over the last two months.

Arumugam then scolded her and threatened to kill her if she did not pay the money back on time. Based on a complaint lodged by Muthuramalingam, Keerathurai police have arrested Arumugam and seized two pronotes from his possession, sources said.