Pvt nursing college chairman suspended from BJP

MADURAI: M Dashwin John Grace (40), chairman of a private college of nursing and catering, who’s arrested on charges of sexual misconduct with students of the college in Aruppukottai on Saturday, has been remanded to judicial custody after being produced before a Special Court in Srivilliputhur, Virudhunagar district on Sunday.

Additional District Judge BC Gopinath remanded him for a 15-day custody in jail, sources said. Scores of students lodged a protest in front of the college in Aruppukottai on Saturday and it triggered the arrest of the chairman.

Based on a complaint lodged by a victim, Aruppukottai All Women Police filed a case against the chairman under eight Sections of IPC, SC /ST Act, Information Technology Act and Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act, sources said.

Moreover, G Pandurangan, Virudhunagar East BJP district president on Sunday issued a statement removing the chairman from the primary membership of the party. Earlier, the chairman held the post of Minorities Wing president, Virudhunagar, sources said.