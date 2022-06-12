Namakkal cops death: Stalin announces Rs 25L, jobs for kin

COIMBATORE: Two cops, who were regulating traffic at an accident spot on Madurai-Bengaluru National Highway (NH) in Namakkal, died after being hit by a tourist vehicle on Saturday late at night.

Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) Chandrasekar, 55, from Puduchatram station and constable Devarajan, 37, from Rasipuram station were clearing traffic pile-up on the NH at AK Samudram when they met with their tragic end. Both the cops had rushed to the spot on receiving information that a car from Tirunelveli and bound to Hosur rammed into a barricade placed to divert vehicles towards a scheme road due to the ongoing flyover construction works on the NH. Also, a lorry was parked nearby causing hindrance to the free movement of vehicles.

As the cops were regulating traffic, a speeding minibus knocked them down and crashed behind the stationed lorry. Police said Devarajan died on the spot, while Chandrasekar succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital. Another cop, Manikandan and four others in the van sustained injuries and were admitted to Rasipuram GH.

SSI Chandrasekar is survived by wife Vanitha, daughter Pargavi (24) and son Hari Prasad (23), while Devarajan is survived by wife Amutha, a cop in Mangalapuram station and an 8-yr-old son and 6-yr-old daughter. Expressing condolence over the loss of lives, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakhs each and added that one person each from their families would be given government job.