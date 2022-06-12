TamilNadu

Namakkal cops death: CM Stalin announces Rs 25 lakh relief to families

Both of them were investigating a car accident in the early hours of Saturday.
Namakkal cops death: CM Stalin announces Rs 25 lakh relief to families
Chief Minister Stalin
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin has announced solatium to the families of the two policemen who died while in service.

Policeman Thevarajan (37) and Special Sub-Inspector Chandrasekhar (55) were hit by a tourist van near Rasipuram in Namakkal district while they were probing a car accident on the under-construction highway in Pudhuchathiram in the early hours of Saturday.

Extending his grief over the loss of lives, Stalin disbursed an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakhs each to the deceased's families. Also, the CM added one person each in their families would be employed in a government job on compassionate grounds.

Are you in Chennai? Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!

CM Stalin
Namakkal cops death
Pudhuchathiram

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in