Namakkal cops death: CM Stalin announces Rs 25 lakh relief to families

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin has announced solatium to the families of the two policemen who died while in service.

Policeman Thevarajan (37) and Special Sub-Inspector Chandrasekhar (55) were hit by a tourist van near Rasipuram in Namakkal district while they were probing a car accident on the under-construction highway in Pudhuchathiram in the early hours of Saturday.

Extending his grief over the loss of lives, Stalin disbursed an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakhs each to the deceased's families. Also, the CM added one person each in their families would be employed in a government job on compassionate grounds.