Multiple intrusion of wild animals reported in Kovai, Nilgiris

On receiving information, the Forest Department staff arrived and examined the spot. Officials suspect the carnivore to be a leopard with the nature of pug marks, which too are unclear. “We will analyze the CCTV’s fixed in a neighbouring house, where the inmates had gone out of station, to ascertain the wild animal. It could have strayed from Upparu, a few kilometers away in search of prey. Vigil has been stepped up in the area,” said V Pugalenthi, Pollachi Forest Range Officer.

A compensation of Rs 5,000 was given by the Forest Department to Mahalingam. In another incident, more than 500 plantain crops were damaged by a herd of wild elephants at Manalmedu area in Mettupalayam near Coimbatore. The elephants went on a rampage after knocking down the solar fence on Saturday night. In Nilgiris, a sloth bear was caught on camera taking a stroll on main streets on Sunday.

