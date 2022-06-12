Multiple intrusion of wild animals reported in Kovai, Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: Multiple incidents of intrusions by wild animals have left people in fear in Coimbatore and The Nilgiris districts this weekend. In Pollachi, a leopard mauled to death three sheep reared by P Mahalingam in a shed behind his house at Vettaikaranpudur, early on Sunday. Around 4 am, Mahalingam came out of the house and was shocked to find the sheep lying dead with one of them consumed by the wild animal in parts.
On receiving information, the Forest Department staff arrived and examined the spot. Officials suspect the carnivore to be a leopard with the nature of pug marks, which too are unclear. “We will analyze the CCTV’s fixed in a neighbouring house, where the inmates had gone out of station, to ascertain the wild animal. It could have strayed from Upparu, a few kilometers away in search of prey. Vigil has been stepped up in the area,” said V Pugalenthi, Pollachi Forest Range Officer.
A compensation of Rs 5,000 was given by the Forest Department to Mahalingam. In another incident, more than 500 plantain crops were damaged by a herd of wild elephants at Manalmedu area in Mettupalayam near Coimbatore. The elephants went on a rampage after knocking down the solar fence on Saturday night. In Nilgiris, a sloth bear was caught on camera taking a stroll on main streets on Sunday.