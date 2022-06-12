Health Minister urges public to make use of mega vaccination drive

Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected a mega vaccination camp at Avadi. He said that a total of 11.19 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the State. At least 93.91 people have been vaccinated with first dose and 83.11 percent have received both the doses. As many as 42.54 lakh persons have not been vaccinated with the first dose in the State and 1.21 crore persons are yet to get vaccinated with the second dose. So far 4.30 crore doses of vaccines have been administered at 29 mega vaccination camps.

Health Minister urged the eligible individuals to get administered with the booster dose. He said that the vaccination for children aged 15-17 years was already started in schools and now the second dose will also be administered. The children in the age group of 12-14 should get vaccinated with Corbevax. The booster dose for individuals aged 18-59 can take booster dose in private hospitals at the cost of Rs. 386 including GST," he said.

Talking about the rise in the cases of COVID-19 in the State, he said that the daily cases are crossing 200 and deaths due to COVID-19 are also being reported in other parts of the country. Thus, it is important to ensure vaccination and adherence to COVID-19 protocols. He added that Chief Minister M K Stalin has highlighted the need of effective management and handling of the spread of COVID-19 infection in the State.

An awareness walk was held in Avadi and masks were distributed to the people. He said that all the healthcare facilities are kept ready and we have adequate beds and oxygen facilities in all hospitals.