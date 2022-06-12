Don't communalise Minister's temple festival participation: CPI (M)

CHENNAI: CPI (M) state secretary K Balakrishnan on Sunday condemned the BJP for attempting to communalise the participation of DMK ministers Anitha Radhakrishnan and Mano Thangaraj in the Kumarakovil Velimalai Murugan temple chariot festival.

"In Tamil Nadu, it is very natural for people of different religions to participate in village festivals and pay a tribute. This harmonious environment is an obstacle to the Sangh Parivar's rioting plans. That is why the BJP is trying to spoil it, " he said in a statement.

He added that the elected representatives participating in the public events beyond their personal beliefs are quite normal. “Considering their protest, can we understand that BJP leaders will not take part in public events?” he asked.

BJP state president K Annamalai on Saturday said that the public opposed when Minister Mano Thangaraj who is an atheist and belongs to other religions to start the chariot festival. “It is not fair for the government to act in favour of a particular sect in the name of secularism and against the traditional heritage of Tamils, ” he said.

Balakrishnan said that already, several temples in Kanyakumari are being used by the Sangam Parivar groups to spread hatred. “Now it has become apparent. Therefore, CPI (M) ’s state secretariat urges the state government to take decisive action in this regard, ” he said, wondering why the Sangh Parivar groups refuse to intervene at temples where Dalits are not allowed to take part in the chariot festivals. “Why it is trying to create confusion at a place where harmony prevails? he asked. He urged the public to completely boycott the BJP understanding their nefarious intention.