Anbumani urges State to withdraw 10 pc reservation for EWS in MKU

CHENNAI: PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday urged the State government to withdraw the 10 percent reservation announced for economically weaker sections (EWS) of the upper classes in the Madurai Kamaraj University.

"The announcement of providing 10 percent reservation for upper classes for M.Sc Biotechnology in MKU is shocking. When the State government had not implemented reservation for EWS why is the reservation forced in MKU. This is against social justice", said Anbumani, in a statement.

He also said that with the pretext of financial aid to the University, the EWS reservation is imposed in MKU. "Central government in one way or other is providing financial aid to every university and for this reason we cannot implement their reservation. When the previous State government did the same by imposing 10 percent reservation in Anna University it was challenged in Madras High Court and the Court condemned the State government for implementing the reservation. Only after the intervention of the High Court the reservation was withdrawn", said Anbumani.

Recently, MKU, through a notification, announced that for 20 seats of the State government 69 percent reservation will be followed and for 30 seats, sponsored by the Central government, 10 percent EWS reservation will be implemented.