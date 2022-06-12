3-yr-old set record by reciting Mudras & navarasas in 1 min 20 secs

MADURAI: A three-year-old girl J Mira Aravinda from Virudhunagar has set a new Noble World Record after she recited 56 dance Mudras and nine rasas –(The Nine Emotions) in the Indian Classical dance tradition.

Mira is the youngest girl in the world to have made this achievement. Much to his delight, J Meghanatha Reddy, Virudhunagar Collector, on Sunday said he’s proud of his daughter Mira’s feat and ‘we the family are all thankful to her teacher.’

According to A Selvarani Kumar, teacher of classical dance, Virudhunagar, the girl recited all those 56 ‘Nadana Mudras’ and Navarasas in just one minute and twenty seconds. Mira made her first attempt in the presence of a team of adjudicators on behalf of the Noble World Records. She had trained for only about three months. Already a video content of the girl reciting all these had been forwarded to the adjudicators on May 28.

On Sunday, E Dileepan, Director, South India, Noble Book of Records, presented a certificate of recognition for her achievement and a medal in the presence of her father.