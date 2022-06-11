TNCC announces agitation against ED summons to Gandhis

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K S Alagiri has announced a massive agitation against the BJP-led union government in protest of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoning Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.
Alleging that it was an attempt to muzzle the voices of the Gandhis who have been leveling serious allegations against the Modi regime, Alagiri said that summons have been sent by ED with a vengeful motive. Describing it as a blatant ‘undemocratic’ and ‘illegal’ act, the TNCC chief announced that he would lead a massive agitation in front of the ED office on Greams Road at 11 am on Monday, June 13 in protest of the vengeful act.
Stating that the Congress party was exposing the Rafael Scam, concessions given by the union government to two big industrialists, inflation, GDP fall, and Chinese intrusion, Alagiri said that the BJP regime has taken up the cases against the Gandhis only to prevent the Congress party from raising the issues.
Remarking that filing a cheating case when no financial transaction has happened in the National Herald issue was quite strange, Alagiri said the BJP was unleashing Subramanian Swamy for its cheap politics. “Congress is a party that respects the law. People of the nation are well aware of how Amit Shah went hiding from cases between 2002 and 2013. Congress party has been facing the cases in the last 10 years without hiding. BJP should learn from Congress how one should tow the path of truth, ” the TNCC chief said that the Congress party would not be intimidated by the vengeful act of the BJP, which is using ED to appropriate the National Herald, a paper launched against British imperialism.