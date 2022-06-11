Tangedco to set up solar power plants across TN

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company (Tangedco) is in the process of producing 20000 MW of solar power in the state in 10 years' time to reduce the dependence on coal-based power plants.

The power utility has already commissioned AECOM India, a private technical consultancy firm, to produce a project report within four months.

AECOM India has already commenced studies on the land available, locations for sub-stations, transformers, transmission lines, and batteries for storage of power.

Sources in Tangedco told IANS that initially power plants with 4000 MW capacity with storage facilities will be installed. The department is however planning for a drastic shift into solar power in the next 10 years to reduce the dependence on coal-based power as calls against pollution of environment are on the rise.

Tamil Nadu Power Minister Senthil Balaji has already cleared the proposal of Tangedco at a policy level for shifting to solar power, according to sources.

The state has been vocal for green energy and of late with the shortage of coal leading to a crisis in the power sector, the government had called a high-level meeting of technocrats, power engineers, environmental engineers, political leaders, and bureaucrats, and conducted a brainstorming session on the shift into solar energy.

The present move of Tangedco to appoint a technical consultant for the feasibility study and scouting location is the outcome of this meeting held recently. It has also communicated to the respective district collectors to arrange land parcels for the upcoming solar projects.

With AMECO India already commencing studies and scouting locations for installing transformers and transmission lines, the shifting to solar power from traditional power in Tamil Nadu has gained momentum.

A senior official with Tangedco told IANS: "The shifting to solar power is the need of the hour and we have chalked out a project of shifting into the solar energy in a period of 10 years. According to this proposal, 20,000 MW of solar energy will be used in the next ten years instead of coal-based power but this will be done in s steps."