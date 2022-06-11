Stalin reviews Covid situation; instructs to keep facilities ready

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday reviewed the Covid situation in the State and instructed officials to keep treatment facilities ready and increase vaccine coverage.
In the meeting attended by State Health Minister Ma Subramanian and Chief Secretary V Iraianbu among others at the state Secretariat, Stalin advised the officials to keep the Covid treatment facilities ready and instructed officials of health, local administration and revenue departments to work in tandem in taking Covid control measures.
Stalin also ordered officials to test and continuously monitor everyone when a few in a workplace or festivals or marriage halls or meetings test positive. A release issued by the government said that Stalin also advised officials to raise awareness among people on wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining social distance besides ensuring continuous monitoring, conduct of required numbers of tests and provision of treatment and vaccination. “Vaccines are the only weapon to win over Coronavirus. Government is determined to vaccinate everyone. So far, 93.82% and 82.94% of people have taken first and second vaccine doses in the State, respectively. In Tamil Nadu, 43 lakh people have yet to take their first vaccine dose. About 1.20 crore people have not taken their second vaccine dose. Together, 1.63 crore people in the state have yet to take vaccines. Hence, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to raise awareness on the import.