Stalin reviews Covid situation; instructs to keep facilities ready

Stalin also ordered officials to test and continuously monitor everyone when a few in a workplace or festivals or marriage halls or meetings test positive. A release issued by the government said that Stalin also advised officials to raise awareness among people on wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining social distance besides ensuring continuous monitoring, conduct of required numbers of tests and provision of treatment and vaccination. “Vaccines are the only weapon to win over Coronavirus. Government is determined to vaccinate everyone. So far, 93.82% and 82.94% of people have taken first and second vaccine doses in the State, respectively. In Tamil Nadu, 43 lakh people have yet to take their first vaccine dose. About 1.20 crore people have not taken their second vaccine dose. Together, 1.63 crore people in the state have yet to take vaccines. Hence, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to raise awareness on the import.

