Stalin inaugurates two flyovers to ease traffic flow in Kovai

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday inaugurated two new flyovers constructed by the State Highway Department at a cost of Rs 290 crore to ease traffic congestion in Coimbatore city.

Stalin inaugurated the flyovers through video conference from the Secretariat this morning.

The four-lane flyover constructed at Ramanathapuram and Sungam intersections for 3.15km at a cost of Rs 230 crore would ease traffic congestion at Ramanathapuram, Olympus, Sungam, Alvernia school, Sowripalayam, Puliyakulam road, All India Radio, Race Course Road and Valankulam intersections and reduce vehicular congestion at the signals along the stretch on the arterial National Highway 67.