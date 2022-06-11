Stalin inaugurates two flyovers to ease traffic flow in Kovai

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday inaugurated two new flyovers constructed by the State Highway Department at a cost of Rs 290 crore to ease traffic congestion in Coimbatore city.
Stalin inaugurated the flyovers through video conference from the Secretariat this morning.
The four-lane flyover constructed at Ramanathapuram and Sungam intersections for 3.15km at a cost of Rs 230 crore would ease traffic congestion at Ramanathapuram, Olympus, Sungam, Alvernia school, Sowripalayam, Puliyakulam road, All India Radio, Race Course Road and Valankulam intersections and reduce vehicular congestion at the signals along the stretch on the arterial National Highway 67.
The new flyover would enable easy access to the government hospital, Coimbatore railway station, Town hall and Ukkadam.
The four-lane flyover at Goundampalayam intersection thrown open for public use would smoothen traffic flow for vehicles bound for Coonoor, Ooty, Gudalur and Mysore from Coimbatore.
State highway minister E V Velu, Chief Secretary V Iraianbu and State Highway Secretary Dheeraj Kumar were present during the inauguration. State Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji had cautioned on Friday that strict legal action would be initiated if someone attempted to open the flyovers without the knowledge of the administration.
Balaji issued the warning in the backdrop of BJP leaders in Coimbatore announcing that they would open the flyovers themselves.