Rameswaram gangrape: Protest demanding strict punishment

CHENNAI: CPM legislator M Chinnadurai led a protest on Saturday demanding strict punishment for the accused who gangraped and murdered a fisherwoman, who was found dead in a remote shore area.

The victim was allegedly gangraped, murdered and the body was dumped about 100 metres close to private shrimp farm on May 25.

Previously, investigation into the murder and gang-rape of a fisherwoman near Rameshwaram by 6 men from Odisha, who arrested on suspicion, revealed that only 2 persons out of the 6 accused are culpable of the crime committed.

Based on complaint from Balu, fisherman and husband of the victim, police have filed a case under Sections 376 and 302 of IPC, sources said.