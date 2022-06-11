Minister pulls Vaikasi Chariot rope in Kumari, BJP stage protest

CHENNAI: The famous festival of Vaikasi Therottam was held today at the Murugan Temple in Kumaracoil, Thuckalay, Kanniyakumari district.

Tamil Nadu Fisheries and Fisheries Welfare Minister Anitha R. Radhakrishnan, Information Technology Minister Mano Thangaraj and others participated in the festival and took hold of a Chariot rope.

Reacting to this, members of the BJP said that Minister Mano Thankaraj was an atheist and he should not pull the Chariot rope in Kumaracoil.

The BJP members staged a protest, causing a great deal of controversy in the area.