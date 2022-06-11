Inspector arrested by CB-CID for abduction of businessman

CHENNAI: The sleuths from the CB-CID arrested inspector Saravanan who was on the run in connection with a case of alleged abduction and wrongfully confining a businessman and helping two others to extort his properties more than two years ago.

CB-CID began its investigation eight months ago, and so far arrested seven people in connection with the case.

The other accused arrested earlier were Srikandan alias Kodambakkam Sri, Venkata Sivanagakumar, Dhanapal, Sowkath Ali, Nandhakumar and Saravanakumar.

Inspector Saravanan was arrested in Chennai, sources said.

At least 3 of the seven arrested were accused of harbouring and aiding the accused Sivakumar, an Assistant Commissioner of Police , who is still remaining untraceable.

The case is based on the complaint Rajesh, a businessman who alleged that Venkata Siva Gnanakumar, Tharun Krishnaprasad, Srinivasa Rao, Sri kandan @ Kodambakkam Sri together along with Sivakumar, Saravanan, Inspector of Police, Pandiyarajan, Sub Inspector of Police, Head Constables Joseph, Giri, Jeyakumar had wrongfully confined him in farm house in the outskirts of the city, threatened him and extorted his properties. He was forced to register his properties to Srinivasa rao and Tharun Krishnaprasad of Andhra Pradesh.