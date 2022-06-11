Heavy rain alert for several TN districts for two days

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai issued heavy rainfall warning for several districts of Tamil Nadu for the next 48 hours due to prevailing atmospheric circulation over TN region. Additionally, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea due to strong winds till June 15.

"Due to the downward atmospheric circulation over Tamil Nadu region, several districts of TN - Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Salem, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri is likely to get heavy rains with thunderstorm for the next two days," said P Senthamarai Kannan, Scientist E, RMC, Chennai.

The official added that some areas in Tamil Nadu expected to get light to moderate rains till Tuesday. As far as Chennai is concerned, a few areas to receive rains for the next 48 hours due to heat convection. And the maximum temperature to report around 39-40 degree Celsius.

The centre cautioned fishermen not to venture into the sea due to strong wind. It is expected to blow at a speed of 40 kmph to 50 kmph over southwestern Arabian Sea, Karnataka coast and Lakshadweep till June 15.

Bloggers said, "Southwest monsoon could complete onset over Chennai and Tamil Nadu as westerlies strenghten slightly. Though no major change in dynamics seen, some increase in rains likely along the West Coast of South India. The maximum temperature to stay less in Chennai."

According to RMC, during the last 24 hours, the highest amount of rainfall recorded in Sivaganga was 6 cm. Followed by Pudukottai 4 cm, Madurai, Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Kanyakumari received 3 cm of rainfall each, and Tiruchy with 2 cm.