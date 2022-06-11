Govt school alumnus donates Rs 20L for new classrooms in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: An alumnus of a government high school in a village in Thanjavur donated a sum of Rs 20 lakh for the construction of new classrooms to the school on Saturday. Arul Susai (38), an NRI businessman living in Dubai wanted to do something for the government high school in Aladikumulai village in Pattukkottai where he studied till Class 10 as he learnt that the school had a space crunch for the students in the classrooms. Subsequently, he contacted the Thanjavur Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver and the Chief Educational Officer Sivakumar and after getting the go ahead, Arul Susai appealed to the district administration to construct classrooms and after obtaining official clearance, Arul Susai along with the Collector and CEO attended the ‘Bhoomi Pooja’ ceremony.