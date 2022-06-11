TamilNadu

GO issued on committee to study impacts of online rummy

A panel under retired Justice Chandru was formed to study the impact of online rummy in Tamil Nadu.
GO issued on committee to study impacts of online rummy
Representative image
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has issued a Government Order on the committee formed to study the impact of online rummy games on Saturday.

On Friday, the State had constituted a panel consisting retired Justice K Chandru, IIT professor Mr Sankararaman, Sneha founder cum psychologist Dr Lakshmi Vijayakumar and ADGP Vinit Dev Wankhede. Two weeks time has been provided to the panel to present the findings of the study.

This comes after political parties flagged issue of rampant suicides in the State following loses in online rummy.

The decision to constitute the committee was made at a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Stalin at the Secretariat on Thursday, June 9.

Representative image
Committee on impact of online gaming dilatory tactic of govt: EPS

Are you in Chennai? Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!

Tamil Nadu
online rummy
Justice Chandru
GO

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in