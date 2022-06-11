GO issued on committee to study impacts of online rummy

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has issued a Government Order on the committee formed to study the impact of online rummy games on Saturday.

On Friday, the State had constituted a panel consisting retired Justice K Chandru, IIT professor Mr Sankararaman, Sneha founder cum psychologist Dr Lakshmi Vijayakumar and ADGP Vinit Dev Wankhede. Two weeks time has been provided to the panel to present the findings of the study.

This comes after political parties flagged issue of rampant suicides in the State following loses in online rummy.

The decision to constitute the committee was made at a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Stalin at the Secretariat on Thursday, June 9.