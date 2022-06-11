Duo found dead in V’nagar; cops suspect goat theft rivalry

MADURAI: Two youth were found dead near a tank (kanmoi) at Vachakkarapatti village in Virudhunagar district on Friday night. The victims were identified as K Santhanakumar (23) and K Manikandan (18) of Ambedkar Colony, Thadangam.

Vachakkarapatti police during investigations found out that the duo, who were residents of of Ambedkar Colony, Thadangam,

Sources said that the duo left their houses around 9 pm. As they did not return for a long time, relatives searched for them in various places. Later, they found both of them lying in a pool of blood near a tank.

According to SR Kannan, father of Santhakumar and a VCK functionary, his son, who’s a construction worker in Coimbatore, came home three days ago.

He used to spend most of his time with his neighbour K Manikandan.

A few months ago, a herd of sheep from near RR Nagar railway gate was allegedly stolen by some relatives of P Manikandan.

To protect his relatives, who indulged in sheep theft, Manikandan put the blame on Santhanakumar.

However, Santhanakumar rejected the charges. A month ago, P Manikandan assaulted both Santhanakumar and K Manikandan while they were sitting under a tree. The victims then retaliated and this triggered enmity between P Manikandan and the duo.

Relatives and police suspect that P Manikandan along with his friends could have murdered the duo to settle scores with them.