Don’t employ children, Poyyamozhi appeals to business owners

CHENNAI: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi owing to World Day Against Child Labour on Sunday insisted all parents to send their children to school and ordered business owners to not employ children. In a press note on Saturday, the minister said that the government is providing a slew of benefits for school-going children in an aim to impart education among children in the State. Minister Poyyamozhi in the press note further said, “Education and health is given a top priority in the State. Hence to improve the quality of education, the current government has implemented a slew of schemes. All children below the age of 18 should not be deprived of education.” Apart from other existing facilities, from the upcoming academic year, the government has also implemented a breakfast scheme for children in the state, he added.Lastly, the minister urged parents to send their children to school, while ordering business owners to not employ children under any circumstances.