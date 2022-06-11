DMK govt interfering in religious practices: EPS

TIRUCHY: The DMK government has unnecessarily been interfering into the religious affairs, especially into the activities of Adheenams, charged former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday.

After meeting the Dharmapuram Adheenam Srila Sri Masilamani Desiga Gnanasambanda Paramarcharya Swamigal at Mayiladuthurai, the former chief minister condemned the interference of the state government in the activities of Adheenams and said that the previous regimes of both AIADMK and DMK governments had allowed the Pattinapravesam of Dharmapuram Adheenam. But, now, the DMK government intentionally interfered in the 500-year-old tradition and attempted to stall it. “After we (AIADMK) supported the Adheenam and expressed support for the Pattinapravesam, the event was allowed and it was held in a grand manner,” he claimed.

Advising the government not to release any report against the religion and temple issues without understanding the issue thoroughly, Palaniswami said, “that is why, the AIADMK did not give any statement against Chidambaram Natarajar Temple issue. We should not interfere in their tradition.”

Claiming that the AIADMK government was always stood by farmers, the former chief minister said, “we disbursed the compensation for crop damage due to floods and drought to farmers of Delta region. While the then DMK government signed the agreement to explore hydrocarbons in the Delta districts, it was the AIADMK government that declared the region as a protected special agricultural zone.” He also charged that the paddy that were procured were not properly stocked and as a result several tonnes of paddy have been damaged. “The Chief Minister does not know anything about agriculture. He is concerned only about his family and their wellbeing,” he charged.

Answering a query, EPS said that all political parties, except the ruling DMK, are opposition parties. The AIADMK is the main opposition party and no one can claim that position, he added.