Cop assaults parking lot staff for asking to pay

TIRUCHY: A police constable attacked a two-wheeler parking lot worker in Kumbakonam, who asked him to pay for the bike he parked for three days.

Vinod, police constable, attached to Nannilam DSP office was in the habit of parking his two-wheeler at the paid parking lot at Kumbakonam bus stand without paying any money. Recently, he left the bike for three days and did not pay anything.

In such a backdrop, Anbalagan, the worker at the parking lot asked Vinod for money as the contractor of the parking lot asked him to collect money. Without paying anything, Vinod started an argument with Anbalagan took away his bike.

On Thursday night, it is said, Vinod came with his family members in the bike and went to park the vehicle, but Anbalagan did not allow him to park the two-wheeler as he never pays the parking charges.

Vinod became furious since Anbalagan did not permit him to park. He called Sundaram, another policeman on duty and attacked him in front of Sundaram.

The CCTV footage of Vinod attacking Anbalagan in the presence of Sundaram went viral on Friday and the people from various walks of life demanded action against Vinod and Sundaram. An official complaint has been lodged against the duo.