CM or LoP, I am always one of you: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said that he was one of the people irrespective of his position in the party.

Speaking at the party’s former president M Karunanidhi’s 99th birth anniversary function in his Kolathur constituency, Stalin said, “I have been elected thrice from the constituency. I have discharged my duty as the constituency MLA and Leader of Opposition. Now, I am discharging my duty as CM. I do not differentiate between the two. Both are the same to me. Be it the LoP or CM post, I am always one of you. I don't have to explain to you.”

“I make it a point to visit the constituency at least once in 10 days. It gives me great satisfaction when I visit the constituency and get a grand reception, ” he said.

Though the government gives priority to all schemes, additional priority is being given to health and education, Stalin added, before recalling how the NEET imposition claimed the life of medical aspirant Anitha. Stalin also laid the foundation stone for several schemes.