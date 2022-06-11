Annamalai express regret over his remarks on Arcot Veerasamy

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Saturday expressed regret for wrongly stating that senior DMK leader and former Minister Arcot N Veerasamy had passed away during a public meeting.

“Doctor, I will pray to God that your father (Arcot N Veerasamy) will live well with the warmth of all of you for a long life! I’m sorry for mistakenly stating that your father passed away at Namakkal public meeting, ” Annamalai tweeted. He was responding to DMK’s North Chennai MP Dr Kalanidhi, son of Veerasamy tweet condemning the BJP leader for spreading rumours about his father’s demise.