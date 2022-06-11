Annamalai express regret over his remarks on Arcot Veerasamy

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Saturday expressed regret for wrongly stating that senior DMK leader and former Minister Arcot N Veerasamy had passed away during a public meeting.
“Doctor, I will pray to God that your father (Arcot N Veerasamy) will live well with the warmth of all of you for a long life! I’m sorry for mistakenly stating that your father passed away at Namakkal public meeting, ” Annamalai tweeted. He was responding to DMK’s North Chennai MP Dr Kalanidhi, son of Veerasamy tweet condemning the BJP leader for spreading rumours about his father’s demise.
Dr Kalanidhi tweeted that he (Annamalai) is a leader who speaks without knowing the facts. He said that Annamalai will soon reach fame as former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (for her offensive Prophet Muhammad comments). DMP MP on Friday clarified that his father took part in the great-grandson's birthday celebration on Thursday. He wrote that he condemns BJP leader Annamalai for making a false statement.