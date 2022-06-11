22 documents of evidence against usurer seized by police

MADURAI: The Srivaikuntam police have seized 22 documents, which seem to be incriminating evidence against K Nambi, a 49-year old moneylender, who’s arrested recently on charges of usury (kandhuvatti), as part of the statewide drive — ‘Operation Kandhuvatti’.

Nambi was recently booked on charges of issuing murder threat to a woman, a resident of Kettiyammalpuram, who took a loan of Rs 2.5 lakh from him by giving her land document in 2019. Nambi was allegedly demanding exorbitant interest from her, sources said on Saturday.

Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police L Balaji Saravanan said that acting on on a complaint from the woman, a team, led by Srivaikuntam Deputy Superintendent of Police G Venkatesan, arrested Nambi on June 9.

The next day, the team conducted a search in the house of the moneylender and seized six-signed blank cheque leaves and a cheque book with 26 leaves recieved from various persons.

Apart from these, six compact discs with footage showing registration of documents in offices of Sub Registrar at Srivaikuntam, Alwarthirunagari and Nazareth and a copy of receipt for pledged jewels in a private firm and two RC (Registration Certificate) books were also seized, the SP said.

Further investigations revealed that Nambi was in possession of three ATM cards of borrowers and a blank stamp paper signed by one Annamalai. The SP instructed the personnel to expedite the drive and try to put an end to the ‘kandhuvatti’ menace in the district.

“Based on the seized documents, investigations would continue to identify the intensity of the activities of Nambi and to nab others like him in the district,” the DSP said.