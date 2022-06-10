Unreserved special train for Vaikasi Visakam

CHENNAI: An unreserved special express train would be operated between Palani and Madurai on June 12 in view of Vaikasi Visakam festival.

Train no 06705 Palani – Madurai Unreserved Special will leave Palani at 14.45 hrs on 12 June and reach Madurai at 17.10 hrs the same day

Train no 06706 Madurai – Palani Unreserved Special will leave Madurai at 10.50 hrs on 12 June and reach Palani at 13.25 hrs the same day.

The train comprising 12 general second class coaches and two luggage cum brake vans will stop at Sholavandan, Kodaikanal Road, Ambatturai, Dindigul, and Oddanchatram, a statement issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.