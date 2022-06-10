Two girls on vacation at grandmother’s place drown in Cauvery

COIMBATORE: Two girls, aged 11 and 7 died by drowning while bathing in Cauvery in Salem on Friday. Police said Arivu Selvan from Kancheepuram and his brother Tamil Selvan from Chennai had left their daughters Sujithra, 11, studying in Class six and Sasireka, 7, studying in Class two in the house of their grandmother Pappathi at Sethukuzhi village in Kolathur in Salem for vacation. On Friday morning, the two girls had accompanied Pappathi, who had gone to Cauvery to wash clothes. “The two girls had playfully ventured into deep waters, when they began to drown. On seeing this, Pappathi raised an alarm and other villagers took the girls out of the water,” police said. However, they had died by then. The fire and rescue personnel sent the bodies of the deceased for a post mortem at Mettur Government Hospital.