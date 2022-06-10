TamilNadu

TN's luxury ship sent back by Puducherry govt

Tamil Nadu's luxury ship that left Chennai for Puducherry trip was sent back due to lack of permission.
TN's luxury ship sent back by Puducherry govt
A view of Tamil Nadu's luxury ship


CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin, accompanied by officials of the government, on Sunday flagged off the service, which is available in two-day, three-day and five-day packages at a price range of Rs 25,000 to Rs 96,000 per person.

To begin with, services would be available from Chennai to Vizag via Puducherry. However, officials said it was sent back to Chennai.

The cruise has been designed to carry people from Chennai to Puducherry and Visakhapatnam. The plans are categorised into 2 day, 3 day and 5 day.

