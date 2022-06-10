Special trains for RRB exams: Check details here

CHENNAI: The Railway department has announced 6 pairs of special fare special trains for the benefit of candidates appearing for CBT RRB exams on June 15, 16 and 17.

Train no 06046 Tirunelveli – SMVT Bengaluru RRB Exam Special will leave Tirunelveli at 23.00 hrs on 13th June (Monday) and reach SMVT Bangalore at 12.30 hrs the next day.

Train no 06045 SMVT Bangalore – Tirunelveli RRB Exam Special will leave SMVT Bangalore at 18.30 hrs on 17 June (Friday) and reach Tirunelveli at 10.00 hrs the next day.

Train no 06047 Tuticorin – Kurnool city RRB Exam Special will leave Tuticorin at 12.00 hrs on 13 June (Monday) and reach Kurnool city at 10.15 hrs the next day. Train no 06048 Kurnool city - Tuticorin RRB Exam Special will leave Kurnool City at 19.30 hrs on 17 June (Friday) and reach Tuticorin at 14.00 hrs the next day.

Train no 06050 Thiruvananthapuram – Mysore RRB Exam Special will leave Thiruvananthapuram at 22.00 hrs on 13th June (Monday) and reach Mysore at 20.00 hrs the next day. Train no 06049 Mysore – Thiruvananthapuram RRB Exam Special will leave Mysore at 23.55 hrs on 17th June (Friday) and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 20.00 hrs the next day.

Train no 06052 Thiruvananthapuram – Kolhapur RRB Exam Special will leave Thiruvananthapuram at 08.00 hrs on 13th June (Monday) and reach Kolhapur at 21.25 hrs the next day. Train no 06051 Kolhapur – Thiruvananthapuram RRB Exam Special will leave Kolhapur at 22.30 hrs on 17th June (Friday) and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 06.40 hrs the next day

Train no 06054 Kochuveli – Mangaluru Jn RRB Exam Special will leave Kochuveli at 21.25 hrs on 13th June (Monday) and reach Mangaluru Jn at 09.20 hrs the next day. Train no 06053 Mangaluru Jn – Kochuveli RRB Exam Special will leave Mangaluru Jn at 23.00 hrs on 17th June, 2022 (Friday) and reach Kochuveli at 10.30 hrs, the next day

Train no 06056 Kollam – Tiruchchirappalli RRB Exam Special will leave Kollam at 19.15 hrs on 13th June (Monday) and reach Tiruchchirappalli at 07.40 hrs the next day. Train no 06055 Tiruchchirappalli – Kollam RRB Exam Special will leave Tiruchchirappalli at 23.00 hrs on 17th June (Friday) and reach Kollam at 09.15 hrs the next day.