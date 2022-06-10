TamilNadu

Special trains for RRB exams: Check details here

Train no 06046 Tirunelveli – SMVT Bengaluru RRB Exam Special will leave Tirunelveli at 23.00 hrs on 13th June (Monday) and reach SMVT Bangalore at 12.30 hrs the next day
Representative Image ANI
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The Railway department has announced 6 pairs of special fare special trains for the benefit of candidates appearing for CBT RRB exams on June 15, 16 and 17.

Train no 06046 Tirunelveli – SMVT Bengaluru RRB Exam Special will leave Tirunelveli at 23.00 hrs on 13th June (Monday) and reach SMVT Bangalore at 12.30 hrs the next day.

Train no 06045 SMVT Bangalore – Tirunelveli RRB Exam Special will leave SMVT Bangalore at 18.30 hrs on 17 June (Friday) and reach Tirunelveli at 10.00 hrs the next day.

Train no 06047 Tuticorin – Kurnool city RRB Exam Special will leave Tuticorin at 12.00 hrs on 13 June (Monday) and reach Kurnool city at 10.15 hrs the next day. Train no 06048 Kurnool city - Tuticorin RRB Exam Special will leave Kurnool City at 19.30 hrs on 17 June (Friday) and reach Tuticorin at 14.00 hrs the next day.

Train no 06050 Thiruvananthapuram – Mysore RRB Exam Special will leave Thiruvananthapuram at 22.00 hrs on 13th June (Monday) and reach Mysore at 20.00 hrs the next day. Train no 06049 Mysore – Thiruvananthapuram RRB Exam Special will leave Mysore at 23.55 hrs on 17th June (Friday) and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 20.00 hrs the next day.

Train no 06052 Thiruvananthapuram – Kolhapur RRB Exam Special will leave Thiruvananthapuram at 08.00 hrs on 13th June (Monday) and reach Kolhapur at 21.25 hrs the next day. Train no 06051 Kolhapur – Thiruvananthapuram RRB Exam Special will leave Kolhapur at 22.30 hrs on 17th June (Friday) and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 06.40 hrs the next day

Train no 06054 Kochuveli – Mangaluru Jn RRB Exam Special will leave Kochuveli at 21.25 hrs on 13th June (Monday) and reach Mangaluru Jn at 09.20 hrs the next day. Train no 06053 Mangaluru Jn – Kochuveli RRB Exam Special will leave Mangaluru Jn at 23.00 hrs on 17th June, 2022 (Friday) and reach Kochuveli at 10.30 hrs, the next day

Train no 06056 Kollam – Tiruchchirappalli RRB Exam Special will leave Kollam at 19.15 hrs on 13th June (Monday) and reach Tiruchchirappalli at 07.40 hrs the next day. Train no 06055 Tiruchchirappalli – Kollam RRB Exam Special will leave Tiruchchirappalli at 23.00 hrs on 17th June (Friday) and reach Kollam at 09.15 hrs the next day.

