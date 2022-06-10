TamilNadu

Priest arrested for impregnating 15-year-old girl in Pudukkottai

In such a backdrop, a 15-year-old girl who was pursuing Class 10 was brought to the priest with the complaint of severe stomach pain.
TIRUCHY: A temple priest who reportedly sexually abused and impregnated a 15-year-old girl was arrested underPocso Act in Pudukkottai on Friday. Palani (67), a priest in a village temple at Annavasal in Pudukkottai was said to be distributing magic twine to those who approach him for blessing and healing from illness. In such a backdrop, a 15-year-old girl who was pursuing Class 10 was brought to the priest with the complaint of severe stomach pain. Palani took the girl and asked her parents that he needed to perform a special puja for the girl in a separate room. Meanwhile, after three months, the girl became pregnant and the parents asked the girl about it and she narrated the incident. Subsequently, the parents lodged a complaint with the Keeranur All Women police who registered a case under various IPC sections, including Pocso Act. On Friday, the police arrested Palani. Further investigations are on.

