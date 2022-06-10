Only people should decide main opposition, says Annamalai

COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai on Thursday said only people should decide who the prime opposition party in Tamil Nadu is.

In a veiled response to AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami’s claim that AIADMK is the main opposition party in the state, Annamalai in Salem said it does not matter much who is the prime opposition party.

“Only people should decide that. DMK is making BJP as the prime opposition party. At the same time, the people are nurturing the BJP for speaking truth to them,” he told reporters.

Delving further on the issue, Annamalai said the objective of BJP is to become a ruling party in Tamil Nadu. “The BJP is working towards emerging as the ‘first party’ and anyone can fight for other slots,” he said.

Claiming that there is evidence to prove corruption charges leveled against the DMK Ministers, Annamalai said the BJP is ready to release that evidence and will not be cowed down by threats.

“We made the corruption charges only after confirmation. If the DMK thinks, it can invoke fear by framing charges against us; they may get us wrong as the next list on corruption will be 10 times more. We will continue to expose,” he said.

Reiterating the stand of BJP that any religious institution including temple, church and mosques should not be in the control of the government, Annamalai condemned HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu for threatening ‘Madurai Adheenam’, who only expressed his views that temples should not be brought under the control of government. “Adheenam did not criticise the Chief Minister or any Minister,” he said.

Annamalai also said the BJP - Tamil Nadu unit has taken a stand that Mekedatu dam should not be built and the party will support any action being taken by the state government.