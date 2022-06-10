Impose strict restrictions to curb Covid spread: OPS tells TN govt

CHENNAI: As the spread of coronavirus slightly increased in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK coordinator and former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Friday asked the DMK government to impose strict restrictions to control it.

The AIADMK leader said after the first, second, and third wave of Covid, people once again started fearing with regard to the latest spread of coronavirus in the State.

"The number of coronavirus cases across the country was 3,172 on June 1, which was increased to 7,240 on June 8," he said adding that in Tamil Nadu, the number of coronavirus cases was 139 on June 1 and it rose to 185 as of June 8.

Stating that Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur alone have 152 coronavirus cases, he said, "Though there was no death in Tamil Nadu, the number of people affected was increased from 30 in April to 185 now".

Pointing out that a total of 12 persons were affected by BA.4 and BA.5 variants of coronavirus in the State, Panneerselvam said "It was shocking to see the reports that this might be the beginning of the fourth wave".

"Though it was mandatory to wear face masks, maintain social distance, and hand wash, the ground reality is that it was not properly followed by the people," he said. Awareness should be created among the people with regard to the spread of new variants of coronavirus, he added.

Panneerselvam also urged the government to create awareness among the public to follow all the standard operating procedure (SOPs) such as wearing face masks, maintaining social distance, and the necessity of frequent hand washing. "I also urge the Chief Minister to take measures to control the spread of coronavirus," he concluded.