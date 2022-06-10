CPM: Regularise staff on consolidated pay in Annamalai varsity

CHENNAI: The CPM on Friday urged the state government to regularise the employment of those who are working on a consolidated salary basis and daily wages in Annamalai University in Chidambaram.

In a letter to Chief Minister MK Stalin, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said there were 345 workers who work on a consolidated payment basis and a temporary basis should be made permanent.

“For the last 12 years, 205 workers were working on a consolidated basis. They were being paid only Rs 3,978 per month after all the deductions. They were not being given an extension this year,” he said.

Adding that during the recent Assembly session, the Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy assured that those working on the consolidated basis would be given an extension and would be absorbed as and when a vacancy happens.

He noted that 140 workers were working on a temporary basis for the past 18 years.