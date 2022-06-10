3 arrested during bid to smuggle PDS rice in Kotagiri

CHENNAI: Based on a tip-off about smuggling PDS rice on road to Adathorai near Kotagiri received by Revenue Officer Deepak, officials who were sieving vehicles on the road averted the crime.

During the operation, police officials spotted people loading bags of rice from a lodge nearby into a load-auto. The officials reported that they have confiscated 48 bags of rice were to be smuggled.

Shortly after the bust, information was passed on to the Taluk supply officer and the prevention officials. Upon inquiry Junesh (29) and Kaviarasan (43) informed that a vehicle laden with rice was smuggled to Cuddalore for one Jobin sometime earlier.

The vehicle and the goods were confiscated by sub-inspector, constable Thasleem and Taluk supply officer Nandakumar. The investigation will also dig into details such as the PDS shops from where the rice bags were taken, the usage of load-auto and car in smuggling.

It is to be noted that the duo were arrested last year on October while attempting to smuggle PDS rice of 1,600 kilograms.